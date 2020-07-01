I feel tremendously blessed that God made me an American. I love my country, and am so grateful to all the men and women through history who have fought and even died defending our freedoms.
Even though one of those freedoms would allow ingrates to desecrate our precious symbol of freedom, I don't think that I would ever be able to stand by peacefully and let that happen. A lot of people in town apparently feel the same way. I'm sure it wouldn't be a pretty thing if someone tried to abuse our flag.
Thank goodness that Bowling Green has something that not many other cities can boast of, a mayor who has integrity. We have a mayor who makes decisions based on what is best for this community, not what is most popular, or what can stir up the most press coverage.
Last week, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson made a decision that could not have been easy for him. He made a decision to try and keep the citizens and law enforcement agencies of our community from having to react to a possible assault on the symbol of our freedom. Would we really have wanted to see Bowling Green on the national news along with all the other cities being torn apart right now? Would you really rather have our home reduced to smoldering embers rather than leave a flagpole empty overnight?
Yes, the Stars and Stripes have stood through many conflicts and deserve our protection. If Wilkerson said he received information of possible trouble, you can trust his word. He didn't need (commissioner Brian) Nash's approval, or (commissioner Dana) Beasley-Brown's approval, and he didn't need to comment further. He's the mayor, we elected HIM. We'd do well to keep him as mayor.
Karen Napier
Bowling Green
