I found Mayor Wilkerson’s response in (the June 21) paper concerning the backlash over his flag removal both patronizing and contemptuous.
Was our mayor trying to say that public property (the flag), which is so important to many of his fellow citizens, does not warrant police protection, or does he believe the police department is incapable of providing protection of our flag? In either case, the public is forced to step up to protect public property.
If he feels the flag is unworthy of police protection, at his suggestion, the “patriots” of the town must form an honor guard to protect this symbol of America. On the other hand, if the police are incapable of protecting several flagpoles, how are they to be expected to protect Bowling Green? In this case, citizens must provide private security for their homes and businesses in lieu of police protection.
So the question Mr. Mayor, is who do you hold in contempt more – the police, your fellow citizens, or both equally?
Michael J. Montgomery
Bowling Green
