As a transplant from Oxford, Miss., we have lived in Bowling Green for 32 years. Our neighbors one street over, Deborah and Rick Williams, are the best.
We have known them both to be the most upstanding and charitable Christians ever. We get upset when we hear someone talk bad or write bad about them, especially untruths! We know that not all politicians are corrupt. But some are and always have been and always will be.
But not Rick Williams. Rick Williams is known to the community to be honest and a fair man. He is also a lifelong resident of Bowling Green and grew up in our neighborhood. So that is why we are writing this letter.
In addition, Deborah is most caring, she supports the humane society by adopting pets and she, like us, is a dog lover.
A year ago, our family pet, Jude was very sick and I was very upset. Galen was on the way to pick him up and take to the vet. But “Deb” was here and sat with me and comforted me while we waited for Galen to show up. Fortunately, Jude survived and is still with us today. That is the most neighborly thing anyone can do; to help someone who is ill or needs a helping hand. The Bible commands us; to love God first as we are us to “love our neighbors” as ourselves. Rick and Deb are fine examples of this.
That’s why these two Republicans are voting for Rick Williams for city commissioner. If he wins, we all win and I’m sure of it.
Lovers of Honest Politicians,
Galen and Patty Smith
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.