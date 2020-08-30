I was shocked, but not surprised, to see in the paper that WKU has removed the historical marker noting that Bowling Green, for a short time in 1862, was the Confederate capital of the state.
Historical markers are neither good or bad; they simply state a fact of history. It appears that WKU has been taken over by the leftist-Progressives who believe they can decide what history is good or bad and if they don't like it have it removed.
I would remind everyone of the general phrase that states "those that don't know history are doomed to repeat it." I suppose that the leftists on the Hill will soon have a memorial of two of their heroes Stalin and Mao, who killed millions, but this fact of history will also be ignored. I am a WKU graduate and am sorry to see what has happened to WKU.
To me they no longer exist.
Larry Causey
Bowling Green
