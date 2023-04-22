WKU losing valuable asset

The article “New WKU Business College Unveiled” covered the April 14 meeting of the Board of Regents with enthusiastic description of yet another lavish building plan.
The piece concluded with a brief note concerning the board’s confirmation of the suspension of the venerable and internationally known MA Program in Folk Studies. Potter College Dean Terrence Brown observed that the program faculty had been offered a staff position in the Kentucky Folklife Program, rather than the two faculty positions they had requested. The faculty chose instead to suspend the MA degree. This statement implies that the faculty had a reasonable choice.
A respected graduate program can only be sustained by hiring of outstanding instructors to teach – the staff position proposed in no way would have compensated for the administration-driven attrition of credentialed graduate teaching faculty in the program. The Folk Studies graduate faculty shrank from six full-time positions in 2015 to two in 2022. One of those two faculty members has now resigned, for reasons that are obvious. The Folk Studies faculty decision to suspend the graduate program was painful, but honorable and necessary.
The university has squandered an irreplaceable asset to the school, the region and the state. If the priorities of the WKU administration and board of regents no longer include regional cultural history, arts and heritage – not to mention foreign language study, art, music, literature, diversity studies, philosophy and religion, and other key aspects of the humanities curriculum already systematically diminished – they should be straightforward in stating their intention to marginalize or eliminate such programs. Please spare the public a disingenuous whitewash that represents these actions as the choice of the programs targeted.