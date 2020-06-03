As a 1997 Western Kentucky University alumnus and parent of a WKU student, I am sharing my response to the WKU restart plan. Below is the response I submitted to the survey sent recently by President Timothy Caboni:
“I request to see the scientific basis for every one of the procedures that infringe upon student freedoms in WKU’s restart plan.
Show me the scientific proof that COVID-19 transmission is reduced by each and every one of these imposed rules. I don’t want to see recommendations from government agencies that are based on good intentions. I want to see solid facts that demonstrate the loss of each freedom directly and scientifically correlates with one or more of the following outcomes:
- Reduced COVID-19 transmission;
- Reduced mortality rate among college-aged individuals and/or staff members;
- Benefits clearly and scientifically outweighing the forfeiture of individual freedoms.
I would not agree to live in a society with a handbook dictating the lifestyle outlined in WKU’s restart plan. WKU should be a place where young people learn to transition from the protection of guardianship to living in the real world.
The plan developed by WKU is not reflective of the real world. Perhaps it is reflective of the world some hope we will live in moving forward, and for others it reflects a world they fear we have no choice but to accept. Please don’t participate in the conditioning of young minds to either accept or fear a new reality that is not reality at all without the ability to cite the unadulterated, indisputable scientific evidence as your basis.
My daughter’s professors at WKU require her to cite factual and proven sources in her assignments. I expect the same from WKU.”
Marty Cassady
Bowling Green
