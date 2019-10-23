Quick question: Where are all the leaders?
It doesn’t really matter if we’re talking about government, business and industry, the nonprofit sector, religious organizations or colleges and universities. Everywhere you look, you see a dearth of qualified leaders.
Unfortunately, a lot of people seem to confuse having a leadership position with being a leader. If your followers are doing what you say because they have to, and not because they genuinely believe in you, then you are not a real leader.
Any idiot can be put into a leadership position; it’s what the person does once they are there that determines whether they are an actual leader.
In the same vein, people who are more concerned with perception than reality are not real leaders. And let’s not overlook the folks who believe their own hype, confuse activity with accomplishment, demand conformity for conformity’s sake, pursue accolades, take credit for the accomplishments of their subordinates and throw their followers under the bus.
Furthermore, don’t get me started on the dictators, micromanagers, gatekeepers, bureaucrats, whiners, con artists, bullies, sycophants, suck-ups and those who seem to think that “at this point in their career” they should be able to coast. Newsflash: Experience does not equate to expertise.
So what do “real” leaders do? Well, according to Michael Brody-Waite, they practice rigorous authenticity (they do not hide behind a persona), they surrender the outcome (they don’t sacrifice their ideals to gain a personal advantage or for political expediency) and they are always willing to do the uncomfortable work (they are willing to jump into the trenches).
As Bob Davids astutely observed, “Leadership is the most valuable commodity on the planet, and it is the rarest commodity we have.”
The world has too many managers, supervisors and administrators. What we desperately need are more leaders.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
