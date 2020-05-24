With Memorial Day and the 76th anniversary of D-Day approaching, Bowling Green should meet my brother-in-law, Dick Martin. He and his wife, Doris, recently moved to Kentucky to be near their daughter.
Dick is a genuine hero of World War II. He was born in Gary, Ind., and like so many young men back then, he enlisted in the Army and served in WWII.
He excelled in parachute training at Fort Benning, Ga. Assigned to the elite 101st Airborne Division, he went to England in January 1944. Very few outside the top command knew the 101st Airborne was destined to be the first troops into battle at Normandy, France, on D-Day.
Dick turned 20 on May 31, 1944. Six days later, he and his fellow troopers were ordered to strap on their heavy gear and board an airplane for the Normandy coast.
It was 1 a.m. The Germans were ill prepared for the invasion but turned on their searchlights as hundreds of planes approached. They fired at them, hitting many. Dick's plane was hit as the troopers prepared to jump. Dick was the eighth paratrooper out; the other 16 men went down with it.
Dick landed safely after jumping out at 400 feet, barely high enough to fill his chute. He regrouped with his outfit and was successful in liberating St. Come du Mont and Careton, France, from the Germans.
The 101st Airborne troopers assisted other Army personnel in driving the Germans back. Dick parachuted into Holland in September 1944 and helped there, too. Then the 101st Airborne was trucked to Bastogne for the Battle of the Bulge, Hitler's last desperate, and unsuccessful, attempt to turn things around.
Dick returned to the U.S. in December 1945 to be discharged.
Dick and Doris live at Morningside Assisted Living, 981 Campbell Lane, Room 121, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Ernest Fredregill
Evensville, Tenn.
