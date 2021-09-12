I have read that we will be getting 200 new citizens to our community in the near future. These Afghan refugees have fled horrible conditions in their country in order for the chance of a new life in the United States. Here they will be housed, clothed, fed and given access to medical needs. They will have access to ESL classes and courses in how to find work. All those who have helped in their journey, from the Kabul airlift to their assimilation into the Bowling Green community should be commended.
By the way; does anyone have an estimate of the number of U.S. military veterans currently living under the bridges of our city?
Steve Winfrey
Bowling Green