Dear Sen. Mitch McConnell:
Please note my displeasure at your behavior in connection with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Your failure to even pretend to be an impartial juror in this trial is shocking. Your failure to abide by the terms of the federal Constitution is shocking.
You need to be removed from office as much as the president does. You both work only to enrich yourselves. You have done nothing for the people of this country.
I will do my darnedest to see that neither you nor Trump serves any more terms in office.
Very truly yours,
Jane LaRock
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.