Voting by mail has become another topic of disagreement among our citizens. Gallup polls cite 64 percent of Americans overall and 83 percent of Democrats favor this method of voting.
Currently all citizens in five states vote by mail. In my opinion, absentee ballots should be reserved only for people who are unable to walk into a designated voting location. Why?
- It is true that fraudulent voting can occur during in-person voting, but according to MIT, election data fraud is more frequent when the votes have been cast by mail. According to data from National Conference of State Legislatures, coercion by family members, employers, unions and religious leaders, etc., will alter the intention of the voters.
- Voting by mail will not increase the voter turnout. In Oregon, the rise was about 10 percent initially but subsequently returned to previous levels. An informed and motivated voter will show up at the voting station, while an apathetic individual will not vote by mail, either.
- All Americans have a constitutional right to vote, but the interests of the democracy will be better served if the voters are fully informed and motivated. When the voters make the effort to report to the voting locations and personally cast their votes, they actually show how important that voting is for them.
- COVID-19 has been cited as a reason for voting by mail in the November election. The status of infection in this country in six months cannot be accurately predicted. However, if people can safely stand in the cashier lines of the supermarkets, and soon go to public places, they can stand in line to vote as well. The Americans who consider themselves free and live in the land of the brave should not avoid voting in person for fear of a possible virus infection.
Mort Shahmir
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.