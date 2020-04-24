This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and the 2020 theme is “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, Inspire Hope.” The purpose of this annual event is to honor the work of advocates, to celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors, to reflect on the progress made in the victims’ rights movement and to inspire hope for the future.
As a domestic violence survivor in the state of Kentucky, I can honestly say that for the first time, I do have hope for progress, justice and healing. That’s because last week, Kentucky legislators put Marsy’s Law back on the ballot in November, giving us the chance to ensure that crime victims have the rights they deserve.
When we ensure victims’ rights are protected, survivors can seek justice that also inspires hope and healing. I have hope for a future where this is true for all victims in Kentucky. This hasn’t been my reality, but we can change that for other crime victims by supporting Marsy’s Law in November.
Kasey Wolfe
Bowling Green
