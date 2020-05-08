I am a retired instructor who well knows that teachers who genuinely marvel at their students’ accomplishments rarely experience boredom, not even in a COVID-19 extended quarantine. Such was my blessed plight with two individuals during our state’s strongly recommended stay-at-home initiative.
One is an out-of-town, 10-year-old relative to whom I taught poetry via the telephone and FaceTime on the internet, daily, while her mom, a published W.W. Norton author, worked on completing another of her own books. So much pleasure for us both, which resulted in a book of neat little accomplished poems chock full of well-developed literary devices.
The other individual is a former BGHS student whom I sponsored years before she matriculated to Miami University where she received bachelor of arts and science degrees, continuing in the legacy of her father, Cornelius Martin, who was killed in a motorcycle accident by an inebriated driver on June 3, 2006. Amber Martin, director of business development and community partnerships of Martin Management Group, simply mesmerized me with glee with only some of what she had been involved with the last few years.
She relocated to Los Angeles with degrees in business administration and mass communications and began a second career in entertainment media, having produced video content for the NFL Alumni Association, among other notable organizations. Before returning home, she became the West Coast manager of operations for Martin Management Group.
As a multientrepreneur in automotive, sports and entertainment, she works today to promote the next generation of automotive leaders and to facilitate growth opportunities for athletes seeking to expand their legacy off the court or field.
Both of these young ladies added material to books that I write (all during COVID-19) – time well spent.
Angela Alexander Townsend
Bowling Green
