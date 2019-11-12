I just read a letter published in your Nov. 7 edition about Obamacare ("Health care in Kentucky is a mess").
My husband is retiring in 2020 and therefore we needed our own health coverage. I enrolled in the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and have had a great experience. You can request an agent for the state you're in and they walk you through the steps and give you advice.
I've heard "horror" stories about the ACA and was so intimidated. But as it turns out, I was worried about nothing! Coverage does not start until January, but I feel very confident we're in good hands.
Marlisa Miller
Bowling Green
