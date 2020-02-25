As the late Whitney Houston once sang, "I believe the children are our future; teach them well and let them lead the way." That is exactly what six young African American adults might have done when they were selected and recognized this month as "touchable" local black history makers in the news.
Their accomplishments were varied: Desmond Anthony with his vocal group Desmond Anthony and the Team Movement does vocal renditions for charitable groups across town; Chris Carothers works with Curbside Ministries with the young and has been recovering from serious injuries of his own; Deborah Anthony is currently legally involved in fundraising to save her community from being demolished by city planners; John Lee has his church members distributing food in trucks to families in need; Aurelia Spaulding, Western Kentucky University's Light of Chance Board member, focuses on helping our youth of today find opportunities and strategies to succeed; and Amber Martin, manager and honoree of Martin Management Group, quit college to learn partnership skills and help the family when her father was killed in an automobile accident.
This is the second year I have published the names of such a group and directed the readers' attention to finding out more about them by Googling them. Every one seems to like it well. It gives those listed recognition and a title.
Angela Townsend
Bowling Green
