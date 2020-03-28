Our country is in lockdown and headed for disaster over what I believe is excessive government intervention and pandering at the state and federal levels.
As of Friday morning in Kentucky, we have five deaths from the coronavirus. Yet, if you look at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information submitted by the Kentucky Health and Family Services Division, 99 people have died of or from complications with influenza in Kentucky alone. This is from Jan. 1 to March 14. On a national basis, the CDC reports that between Oct. 1 and March 14 (flu seasonal report), there have been 38 million flu illnesses in the U.S., 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths to date.
The vast majority of deaths are aided by underlying health conditions of the patients. Please put all this in perspective as to what is being reported as a pandemic. It is more of a panic-demic, in my own words. Most all of it is politically motivated to bring down the administration and this country.
Thousands die from the flu every year, yet we don’t shut down living and the opportunity to provide. For those of you who think the Wuhan virus is the black plague, think again. Currently worldwide, there are 343,421 coronavirus infections and 14,790 deaths worldwide. Worldwide.
So, if we shut down and enact governmental controls based on this, then why not shut down yearround based on the national data I just gave you on the influenza types? Think about it. There is something very wrong being perpetrated here and it has very little to do with normal statistical risks of living. We are tanking this country and the Democrats and their media are hard at work to make it happen.
I’m not buying in to any of it.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green
