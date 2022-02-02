It’s extremely disappointing that the redistricting maps developed behind closed doors by the majority party in the state legislature are clearly skewed and gerrymandered. If citizens haven’t seen them, perhaps that’s because time was not provided for public review, only coarse outlines have been shared, and even after passage was quickly railroaded, no map data has been made public. The resulting maps appear to have been specifically developed with a keen focus on disrupting the voting strength of Kentucky’s diverse urban centers and mid-sized cities.
For residents in Warren County, the new Senate map carves the heart of Bowling Green into three pizza slices, dividing next-door neighbors from each other, especially within university, Black, Hispanic and other communities. Each town chunk is then grouped with industrial and rural areas plus additional counties to maximally dilute the voting strength of city residents and subsequently our capacity for self-determination, responsive representation and access to a fair share of resources. This pattern of targeted urban voter dilution is repeated across our commonwealth in all three maps despite population shifts into urban areas. This gerrymandering is a blatant and cynical form of voter suppression, and represents an attempt to subvert and silence the votes of selected communities. We deserve a new set of maps that fairly represent ALL Kentuckians, wherever we live.
The maps are viewable at the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, LWVKY.org – a group that has worked hard over the last four years to show what a Fair Maps process with public input could look like. The fight for fair maps for Kentucky is not over. Our state senators, representatives and governor need to hear from us as citizens and voters. Next, ask county fiscal courts about plans to redistrict magistrate seats. Public input and transparency must be part of these processes.