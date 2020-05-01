When a baby is born, it comes into the world with almost no immunity to diseases. That's also true of patients who have spent an extended stay in a sterile environment or astronauts returning from space. Historically, when settlers landed in the Americas, millions of Native Americans died from diseases that the settlers brought with them.
Each group slowly develops immunity to diseases. This is the basis for vaccines – they induce a mild form of the disease so that the body builds up resistance. Pharmaceutical companies introduce vaccines without the live virus, but with something the body would react to in the same way. Some debate the ethics of this, since occasionally a patient has an unplanned reaction. I do not wish to debate vaccines, I mention them as a vehicle of understanding.
This brings me to COVID-19 and our efforts to control its spread. The people who have stayed within their own homes for four to six weeks have lost a degree of immunity to thousands of "bugs" we are exposed to daily. Once stay-at-home orders are lifted, common colds and other ailments will go through the roof. Another unintended consequence: Many people with diabetes, hypertension and a host of other problems might not have had the medical care they needed and are at risk now. I put off rotator cup surgery believing the PPE was needed elsewhere.
Now, where governors are allowing businesses to reopen, they are encouraging people to wear masks. I haven’t seen a mask on a store shelf in eight weeks. And how will that work in restaurants? I can’t imagine anything more unsanitary than trying to eat while wearing a mask. It may be time to give up the dictatorship and let the free market figure out how we are to protect ourselves.
Edmond V. Schwab Sr.
Woodburn
