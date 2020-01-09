This is in response to the letter written by Joe Rozell ("America can't let communism spread") in the Jan. 6 edition of the Daily News.
How dare you call me a communist. My father fought in World War II. Growing up, my parents flew the American flag and I have flown the American flag every day for the past 30 years. I'm about as red, white and blue as they come. I have voted for both Republicans and Democrats. I vote for the person that I think will do the best job, and this time around it was not Republican.
That does not make me a communist.
Robyn Karr
Scottsville
