I have finally seen the light. Liberals are indeed destroying this country.
In their articulate and carefully reasoned arguments, conservative letter writers have made it impossible for any enlightened individual to come to any other conclusion.
How could I have been so naive? All I had to do was think about how different things were when I was growing up in the 1960s.
I was raised in a small town. Everybody pretty much knew everybody else. We didn’t have any of the violence that’s become so commonplace now. I remember our sheriff didn’t even carry a gun.
(His deputy did – but not one of those AKs or ARs you hear so much about these days. In fact, he was able to keep the peace with only one bullet that he kept in his shirt pocket until he needed it – which he never did.)
Yes, before the liberals came along, you could leave your doors unlocked at night and not worry. Moreover, civil rights were not an issue – at least not in my hometown. I never saw anyone who didn’t look like me and we all seemed to get along just fine.
And contrary to what liberals might tell you, women had equal rights where I grew up. Once my aunt even ran for town council.
OK. There was the one time when this guy living in the woods convinced me that it was OK to steal from the rich and give to the poor, but luckily the sheriff caught on to this liberal brainwashing scheme and shut the whole thing down before it got completely out of hand.
Voting rights? Fairness ordinances? Health care for everyone? Gender equality? Huddled masses longing to breathe free?
Yes, it really was a much better world before the liberals came along and mucked everything up.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
