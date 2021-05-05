Writer wonders about grand jury
At a time when we hear on our national news a lot about “justice,” it seems an injustice has been served in Warren County.
Russell Heard’s shooter, Daniel Moore, walks free while Russell is dead at the hands of Moore.
Moore was charged with first-degree manslaughter in Russell’s death. Manslaughter is the crime of killing a human being without malice aforethought or otherwise in circumstances not amounting to murder.
The case was brought before a grand jury to indict Moore for this crime. The grand jury came back with a no true bill! Not enough evidence to charge Moore with violating a law. How could this be?
Russell was on his own property and Moore was the uninvited armed perpetrator. Why didn’t Moore go to the police the right and lawful way, with whatever problem he had rather than bringing a loaded gun to Heard’s property to handle his issues himself, which ended in Russell’s death? Was no law broken?
Something is wrong with this picture! Russell was unarmed, no way to protect himself. Common sense tells me that Moore should be held responsible for Russell’s death!
What went wrong? How does an experienced commonwealth attorney fail to get an indictment considering these facts: Russell Heard was unarmed and shot and killed on his property. There were witnesses to this incident and the weapon used by Moore was recovered.
Did the state police detectives do their job well enough? Who failed here?
We cry for justice! We want answers! We ask for the case to go again before a grand jury to get justice for the death of Russell!
“The only thing necessary for triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” – Edmon Burke
Brenda Williamson, Bowling Green
