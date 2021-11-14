You might be an idiot
I miss Jeff Foxworthy. I’m sure he’s still around, but I haven’t heard much out of him lately.
No doubt most of you remember his “You might be a redneck if ...” routine that was his personal trademark and claim to fame.
So, with a nod to Jeff, I’d like to provide everyone with a quick way to know if you are, in fact, an idiot.
If you think objective reality is open to debate and that “alternative facts” actually exist, you might be an idiot.
If you think Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest instead of an attempted coup, you might be an idiot.
If you think there was widespread voter fraud in the most secure election in U.S. history, you might be an idiot.
If you think your folksy, homespun “wisdom” makes you as smart as people who actually study things, you might be an idiot.
If you think getting vaccinated is anything other than your civic duty as a responsible citizen, you might be an idiot.
If you think you know as much as your physician because you can Google stuff, you might be an idiot.
If you think systemic racism doesn’t exist in the United States, and people aren’t still being affected by it, you might be an idiot.
If you think most politicians have your best interests at heart instead of their own, you might be an idiot.
If you think trickle-down economics is actually a thing, you might be an idiot.
If you think deficits don’t matter and expenditures can exceed revenues forever, you might be an idiot.
Finally, if you think reactively responding to what someone else wrote in the paper makes you intelligent, you might be an idiot.
So ... what’s the verdict? Are you an idiot?
Like I said, I miss Jeff Foxworthy.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green