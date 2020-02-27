I have a question for the “education professionals” in this state and country, many of which go under the titles of teacher, curriculum administrator, professor, assistant professor, etc. I also address this same question to parents of children of all school levels.
Why do so many young people under the age of 40 find communism and socialism so attractive? For example, the nonsense that Bernie Sanders blows out, or the total "village idiot" answers that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spews with enthusiasm. It is disturbing to watch.
As Ronald Reagan said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction." Meaning that if each generation doesn’t pass down the principles and greatness of our republic and the Constitution that make it so, cherishing it and the opportunities to live lives on our own and not at the control of a king or government, then we are that close to losing our freedoms so hard fought and died for by all that came before us. To live our lives only with the permission of someone else.
Most of the younger generations have little or no knowledge of these tyrannical political systems. History documents the trail of death, persecution, torture and slavery those governments have produced over the centuries. The volume is mountainous. How many know of Josef Stalin of the Soviet Union, who had 30 to 40 million of his own people executed, starved to death or sent to gulags for life? Or Chairman Mao, the founding father of today’s Communist China, murdering over 60 million of his own people with his communist ideology of changing behavior at the end of a gun barrel?
I expect no answer from our educators. But every parent or grandparent should ask them point blank.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green
