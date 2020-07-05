“Gen Z” has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?
A once fragile age group – too young to be termed “millennials,” yet old enough to experience the economic and cultural shockwaves of the 21st century – is now equipped with a moniker that almost implies finality, as if our passage through the generational cycle represents the end of a greater era.
Gen Z lives up to this name, dismantles systemic oppression one TikTok at a time.
The beauty of the internet age is that it simplifies political engagement, with the mandate to inherit parental voting affiliations rendered null by the sheer force of Google. As a natural consequence, the American Enterprise Institute reports that Gen Z is both more politically independent and engaged than the generations that came before it, rejecting political partisanship in favor of specific policy positions and outspoken activism.
For proof, see Gen-Z leading the charge in today’s activism-based political climate. Whether it be using YouTube as a mechanism to donate time to BLM or flooding law enforcement’s call for protest videos with K-POP stars, the young people of our world are fighting hard to tangibly improve it. Across America, sweeping reforms are being enacted to address concerns amplified by Gen Z’s outspoken nature, and within Kentucky, progressive thinkers like Charles Booker and Patti Minter have received electoral support from our youngest voters.
Young people are making their voices heard, regardless of if you support the message.
I write this to say that I have immeasurable pride for my generation. Our presence may terrify or excite our progenitors, but the beauty of Gen Z is that we really don’t care what they think. We care about justice. We care about impact. We care about the electrifying possibility of our now-young minds leading the world to a greater era.
Christian Butterfield
Bowling Green
