Mask should cover nose, too
When is a mask NOT a mask?
Everyone who has decided to wear a mask to deter the spread of COVID-19 is to be commended. To my great disappointment, I have noticed many individuals in public places with masks on their faces, but, alas, the mask covers only the mouth! It has slipped down so that it does not cover the nose, defeating its purpose. Sometimes, the person keeps pulling the mask up to cover the nose, but in doing so, keeps touching the face. Unfortunately, these actions defeat the whole purpose of the mask. The mask is no longer an effective mask!
If we are going to defeat the COVID-19 virus, we must choose a mask that functions effectively as a mask. PLEASE be sure your MASK is a MASK!
Martha C. Jenkins
Bowling Green
