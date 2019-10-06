Zoning decisions illuminate importance of voting
I think most would agree Bowling Green is a great place to grow up.
Neighborhoods have grown and evolved with time and life is good … until it isn’t. It seems progress in the direction of apartment complexes and small businesses has taken center stage. Every time you turn around, another “departure from life as we knew it” is popping up and sometimes in inappropriate places. “Progress at any cost” should be called out, and this is my concern. Consider Whispering Hill Subdivision on Russellville Road. A corner residential lot at the entrance was recently purchased.
A request to rezone from residential to commercial was submitted with the intent of opening a pharmacy. Lacking adequate space, Planning and Zoning surprisingly approved a number of variances which granted the petitioner permission to build.
I don’t know too many people who would want to own a home situated that close to an operating business, particularly one brightly illuminated and with a drive-through window. It kind of changes the ambiance of your outdoor barbecue. Additionally, with traffic on Russellville Road already a serious challenge for the residents, placement of this business at the entrance will undoubtedly compound the problem.
Planning and Zoning, following a tie vote, ultimately approved and the request for rezoning was sent to the city commissioners for consideration. It’s important to note that the residents of Whispering Hills did not take this sitting down. Myself (on behalf of my father) and many others stuck it out through four hearings. We were ultimately outmatched in a contentious vote. So, Bowling Green, my admonition to you is to be aware of the views of the mayor (who votes on this commission) and the four commissioners that you elect. It makes a difference. This could be your neighborhood.
Karen Neel Henrickson
Bowling Green
