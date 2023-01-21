We residents of the Hunting Creek Subdivision may or may not get our mail on any given day. We have gone DAYS (two to four) with no delivery, and no, weather wasn't a factor.
Recently we went four days without any delivery (and then it) wasn't delivered until almost 9 p.m. The overworked and worn out mail carrier apologized, waved and said, "Have a great day sir" — at almost 9 p.m.
We went for years with excellent and timely deliveries, but since changing to whatever system and desperately unorganized sidestep of our mail being managed from Nashville, we may or most probably won't have deliveries at least three or more days a week.
We're well aware of the growth explosion of Bowling Green/Warren County, but whomever put their minds together and came up with our present day scheduled "USPS pot luck service" definitely need to "rebutt their heads" and find a workable solution. Presently, the Pony Express would win out over the "dead snail mail service" we're given. Seriously, much larger cities put the mail service we residents of Hunting Creek have presently to shame.
We're forced to deal with late bill charges due to the USPS, we're not receiving our mail order medications, our correspondence from family, friends, numerous issues that are bordering the seriously negligent by the USPS and we've yet to receive any explanation as to why. Seems to me that the move to sort the mail in Nashville, another city, another state, is not working and whomever needs to either toss this notion to the wind or return to sender with apologies.
What would they do if we actually were a large city? Telegraph?