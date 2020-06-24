Citizens of Auburn, we currently have a 350,000 gallons per day wastewater treatment plant. We are using 125,000 gallons of its capacity. It has an unused capacity of 225,000 gallons for future growth. The plan is to build a new wastewater treatment plant for around $9.5 million. The entrance to the property is where the old house was located on Maple Street. The piece of property was purchased by the mayor and City Council for $80,000 when the property could have been purchased for $49,000.
We are currently paying around $1 million for a force main and lift station that goes to the dog food plant. The plant is the only one on the force main. They buy water from East Logan and the average amount purchased is 750,000 gallons per month on an average discharge of 25,000 gallons per day to our current treatment plant. So, our current treatment plant would have 200,000 gallons per day available treatment capacity for future growth. The Kentucky Environmental Cabinet has not issued any fines or Notices of Violations for noncompliance to the City of Auburn, so why do we need a new $9.5 million debt for you (the citizens) to pay off.
At one time, Auburn had 12 industries that employed people from the city and Logan and neighboring counties. Those industries closed. I have been told we need this new treatment plant for future growth. Our current treatment plant has 200,000 gallons per day available treatment capacity for future growth. This new plant will only add 50,000 gallons per day additional treatment capacity. Has anyone heard of any new industries wanting to locate here? Does anyone know of any new subdivisions being built in the city limits of Auburn? Do you think our dollars are being spent wisely? You need to make your opinions known.
Wayne Thomas
Auburn
