A season that once seemed unlikely could not have had a better finish for Bowling Green High School’s football team.
In a year marked by so much uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Purples successfully navigated a season unlike any other in a way that few other programs could match.
On the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington on Dec. 19, Bowling Green etched its name in the record books one more time as the Class 5A state champion with a 17-7 victory over previously unbeaten Owensboro.
It’s the seventh state title for the Purples, but this one will be remembered as one that came with a set of unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Simply playing a season – let alone winning a championship – in this trying year is worthy of congratulations to the Purples and to all the other high school sports programs that complied with myriad changes, precautions ranging from social distancing to mask wearing, temperature checks to fan limits in the stands in the effort to fend off the virus and give the players and coaches the same opportunity that so many before have had – the chance to compete.
Few did that better than the Purples in 2020.
On offense, the Purples had obvious weapons – dangerous dual-threat quarterback Conner Cooper, punishing running back Javy Bunton, massive Kentucky-bound tight end Jordan Dingle and tough-as-nails wideout Eli Burwash among them, all benefitting from a rock-solid offensive line.
Perhaps overshadowed a bit, despite posting three shutouts in the regular season, was Bowling Green’s defense. In the playoffs, that group completely took command. After opening with a 35-7 win over Greenwood, the Purples earned a rematch with arch-rival South Warren – a team that beat Bowling Green 10-7 in the regular season.
In the second go-around, the Purples forced a staggering eight turnovers to knock off the previously unbeaten Spartans 41-24 and earn one last home game at El Donaldson Stadium.
Bowling Green sent its venerated venue out in style with a 55-7 win over North Bullitt – forcing six more turnovers – to move on to the state semifinals.
Up next – Covington Catholic, the defending state champion and the team that knocked the Purples out of the playoffs the year before.
The Purples came up with six more turnovers en route to a 20-0 road shutout victory, earning that shot against Owensboro for the championship.
True to playoff form, Bowling Green’s defense was absolutely dominating against the talented Red Devils. The Purples picked off two passes from Owensboro’s star quarterback, Gavin Wimsatt, and the offense did enough to secure a 17-7 victory.
And so, against so many odds in a year unlike any in memory, Bowling Green left the field as champions.
Congratulations to Purples head coach Mark Spader and his staff, and all the players who performed and prevailed in this toughest of years. It is a championship hard-earned, well-deserved and never to be forgotten.
