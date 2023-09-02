When it comes to significant “firsts” in Bowling Green history, Joe Denning would be hard to top.
Denning, 77, was a pioneer for African Americans in public service.
In 1969, the 21-year-old Denning became the first Black Bowling Green police officer. He followed that up with becoming the first Black member of the Bowling Green school board in 1975.
In 1992, he joined the Bowling Green City Commission, a position he held until 2020.
During his staggering 28-year city commission run, Denning also had another milestone in the city’s history.
In 2011, then-Mayor Elaine Walker was as appointed secretary of state by Gov. Steve Beshear. That left mayor pro-tem Joe Denning to assume the seat, becoming the first Black mayor in the city’s history.
During his public service career, Denning because a fixture at City Hall.
Now, the Denning name is a literal fixture in the building.
In honor of his long career in public service, the lobby of City Hall was designated “The Denning Commons” during a ceremony Monday attended by a who’s who of city leaders.
“Joe has dedicated most of his adult life to serving the citizens of Bowling Green, and we are so grateful for that service,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said. “We want everyone that walks in this building to know who Joe Denning is and what contributions he has made.”
While there certainly were votes and stances Denning took over the decades that people could disagree with, there is no doubt about Denning’s spot in city history and his true dedication to the city.
“When he got elected, even if it was 1992, he was still making strides,” said Carlos Bailey, the city’s second Black commissioner. “He was paving a way for a future generation.”
When asked at the event why he dedicated so much time to public service, Denning had a simple but profound answer:
“I stayed because I wanted to make my community better.”
He certainly did, and that’s why the naming was a fitting tribute for a man who has given so much to this city.