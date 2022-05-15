America’s fight over abortion rights has been long and painful, with first one side and then the other gaining the upper hand on this incredibly divisive issue.
Sadly, we have again seen the ugly side of this debate in recent weeks with anti-abortion forces apparently on the verge of a major victory.
In the wake of a draft opinion that was leaked May 3 suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, we contend that the violence that some have encouraged to oppose this possible ruling does nothing but hurt this nation while driving a deeper wedge between Americans. And those actions are unlikely to change the Supreme Court’s decision in any case, as Justice Clarence Thomas said, according to the New York Post: “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that. ...
“We are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like,” Thomas said during a judicial conference in Atlanta, the Post reported.
The leaked draft opinion, signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, said flatly that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”
A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter – opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process, The Associated Press reported.
But some aren’t willing to wait for the court’s final ruling.
For multiple days, with support from the pro-abortion Biden administration, angry crowds publicized the justices’ addresses and marched in front of their homes in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, holding signs and yelling pro-abortion slogans, the National Review reported.
Left-wing protesters dressed in costumes from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” also crashed Mother’s Day Mass at multiple Catholic churches in Washington and other cities last weekend in an attempt to make their point that the justices’ opinions on Roe was driven by religious biases.
One pro-abortion protester was photographed holding a sign that said “abortion is a gift.”
While we would never oppose Americans’ fundamental right to protest, we also believe protests can – and sadly do – cross the line when they veer away from being peaceful. And this has been one of those times.
We do not believe it’s a radical idea that there are proper places to hold protests, but a church that is attempting to hold its regular services should not be hijacked by these crowds.
Even the Biden White House, which has supported the pro-abortion forces’ gatherings, warned against efforts to “intimidate” others as video showed protesters and parishioners in each others’ faces while the church services were taking place.
Both sides, sadly, have gone too far at times in this long debate over abortion. We simply ask that all Americans not let emotions get too high and possibly get out of hand as we await the Supreme Court’s final ruling in the matter. Peaceful protests, again, are fine, but they should not go any further than that.
Once the court decision is handed down this summer, we also ask that the decision be respected – as all court decisions should be, whether they favor Democrats or Republicans’ ideologies. While the leak of the draft opinion has hurt the court’s image, and we won’t offer an opinion on who we believe was behind the leak and why, the Supreme Court remains the final say on legal issues in our nation.
Our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, pleaded with Americans to avoid Civil War in March 1861, telling them “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”
More than a century later, as abortion tears at the soul of our nation, we must again ask ourselves: Are we enemies or friends?