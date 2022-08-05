In 2021, there were nine active-shooter incidents at America’s schools, according to the statista website. In a country that has nearly 100,000 public schools, nine is a relatively small number.
But at the same time, one active-shooter incident at any school is one too many.
So however small the risk, we must do all we can to ensure that children safely enter school each morning and just as safely leave that afternoon.
We know the Bowling Green and Warren County school districts – working with local and state officials – have taken multiple steps to boost safety in recent years, and we have praised those efforts on this page.
But, God forbid, if the nightmare of a school shooter is reported here, we are glad to see local law enforcement agencies have taken extra steps to prepare for such a scenario.
Emergency personnel and members of several law enforcement agencies were on Western Kentucky University’s campus last week to take part in training exercises to aid in their response to a potential active shooter, the Daily News’ Justin Story reported.
“It’s a great training we get to have,” WKU police Officer Melissa Bailey said. “God forbid something like this were to ever happen here, but we want the community to know that we actively train on these types of things so that we are prepared for something like this if it ever were to happen.”
In the sessions at WKU’s Douglas Keen Hall, officers representing the Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Western Kentucky University police worked in concert with the Bowling Green Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.
Under different scenarios, the local first responders worked together to coordinate their actions during an emergency involving an active shooter.
While the Uvalde (Texas) Police Department has received warranted criticized for its response to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School – officers there took an “overall lackadaisical approach” to responding to the active shooter and “failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety,” a Texas House committee report said – the Bowling Green-Warren County first responders promise that wouldn’t happen here.
In the WKU training session, Bailey said one officer from each training team was typically sent in alone to go through the building for a couple minutes to locate the threat.
“Over the years, we have changed from certain rapid deployment styles where we wait for two or three officers to get there,” Bailey said. “Now, if you’re the first one on scene, you go in and address the threat. We don’t wait around for anybody, our job is to go in and save peoples’ lives.”
We certainly ask a lot of our law enforcement officers. And we hope and pray this training is never needed in real life.
But if it is, we are confident that – thanks to this training – our officers will be better equipped to rise to the occasion.
