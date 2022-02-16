As Bowling Green and Warren County have grown rapidly in recent years, so too has the need for affordable housing options. The limited local inventory of lower-priced homes was starkly apparent even before the Dec. 11 tornadoes destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 housing structures, intensifying the affordable housing crunch.
It’s a huge issue with no simple solution, but a plan approved last week by Warren Fiscal Court will help chip away at the problem. Magistrates approved an agreement with the Housing Authority of Bowling Green to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance infrastructure for a 40-unit housing community on Double Springs Road, near the Housing Authority’s headquarters.
“There’s a big need for affordable housing in Bowling Green,” said first district Magistrate Doug Gorman, who has been working with the Housing Authority to get the project rolling. “The issue is the land prices are so high that it’s hard to build homes that are affordable. The Housing Authority has this property, so we worked with them to find a way to offset the infrastructure cost. It will allow them to discount the lot prices.”
The federal money will be transmitted through the Housing Authority’s nonprofit arm, Live the Dream, and will help offset the costs of road construction and utility establishment. HABG Executive Director Abraham Williams said that work, which will be up for bid immediately, should allow builders to pass those savings onto buyers by ultimately offering homes of 1,200 square feet and up at “starter home” prices – roughly somewhere around $160,000. Other grants will be sought, Williams said, that would generate money some buyers could use to make down payments.
All in all, this strikes us as a cost-efficient and relatively speedy way to make a small but needed gain in the local affordable housing shortage. There is a long road ahead if Bowling Green and Warren County aims to fully solve this problem, but we encourage leaders to continue seeking solutions such as this one, which benefits both the taxpayers and potential home buyers.
