What happened to Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin on the night of Nov. 14, 2015, in Scottsville was a horrific tragedy.
On that fateful night, 7-year-old Gabbi was attending her older brother's football game at Allen County-Scottsville High School when she was kidnapped, raped, sodomized and murdered by Timothy Madden, who Saturday pleaded guilty to the murder and kidnapping charges against him and entered Alford pleas on the rape and sodomy charges. (The Alford pleas result in conviction just like a standard guilty plea, but differs in that Madden is not legally required to admit guilt on those particular charges).
Madden not only took away Gabbi's life, he also took away her innocence and her future. Because of this monster's sick actions, Gabbi will never be able to obtain her driver's license, go to school dances and proms, graduate from high school and college or get married.
It's a parent's worst nightmare to have a monster like this take the life of their beloved Gabbi. No parent should ever have to experience what the Doolin family did on the night they lost their daughter, and no family should have to wait four years for justice for their daughter or son, in our opinion.
For nearly four years, we have watched this nightmare work its way through the legal system. We understand that Madden has rights, just as other criminals do, but almost four years for justice for the Doolin family seems like a long time.
Since this all happened, we have watched a change of venue granted due to pretrial publicity, we have watched as Madden's former attorney was disqualified from the case in 2018 after Madden was unable to pay him anymore and we have watched as the Department of Public Advocacy was appointed to represent Madden.
We all anticipated a full-blown trial to begin Sept. 4 in Hardin County. We looked forward to the trial to see that this monster got the sentence he deserved, which we believed was the death penalty as the state was seeking.
The trial never came to fruition and Saturday it was announced that Madden entered Alford pleas on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Madden plead guilty to the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Gabbi. Under the plea agreement, the state is recommending Madden serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole. This is exactly the sentence this monster deserves for kidnapping and sexually assaulting this young girl before murdering her.
We have learned that negotiations resulted in the crafting of a plea agreement that Madden accepted and that satisfied Gabbi’s family, who Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan said preferred the finality of a guilty plea to the emotional extremes of the trial process and the prospect of lengthy appeals in the event of a jury sending Madden to death row.
“The family knew that there would be years of appeals (following a death penalty conviction) and (Madden) never would have admitted guilt,” Morgan said. “One of the things they wanted him to do was to admit that he had murdered their child. ... We wouldn’t do anything without the family being involved every step of the way in a case like this that is so incredibly personal.”
We don't question the Doolin family at all for accepting this agreement. Hearing this monster admit he killed their daughter had to give them, we hope, some peace knowing the person who took Gabbi from them admitted he did in fact murder her. We also believe they made the correct choice in accepting the life without parole recommendation, because, as we all know, had Madden been given the death penalty, which our state barely uses on the condemned, they knew he would go on living for a long time while exhausting his appeals, perhaps eventually dying of natural causes.
We can't imagine what the Doolin family has been through over the past four years. More than likely a nightmare that no one – unless they, too, have lost a child under similar circumstances – could imagine.
Final sentencing for Madden is scheduled for Oct. 23-24. The first day is anticipated to be devoted to Morgan putting on evidence that proves Madden’s involvement in the sex offenses and that expounds on how Gabbi’s death has impacted her family.
Madden’s defense team, led by attorney Tom Griffiths of the state Department of Public Advocacy, is anticipated to use the second day to put on mitigating evidence.
We are hopeful, along with the Doolin family and many other family members and friends, that Madden is sentenced to life without parole. This monster deserves nothing more than to sit in a tiny cell every day for the rest of his life and be reminded every day of the life he snuffed out and the family he took the beloved Gabbi from.
We know that in the final analysis, the final sentencing won't bring Gabbi back to her family and friends. But hopefully in a small way it can bring a little bit of healing as well as closure to the Doolin family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.