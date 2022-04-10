After two alcohol-related arrests in just the past several weeks, it is abundantly clear that Leanette Lopez has no business remaining a Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives, and we echo the local GOP’s call for Lopez to suspend her campaign.
Lopez, 53, of Bowling Green, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. April 3 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, as well as resisting arrest and third-degree assault. An arrest citation said Lopez was in the driver’s seat of a Buick SUV that was stopped in the road with a bottle of vodka in her lap.
Deputies said Lopez appeared intoxicated, and she refused to participate in field sobriety tests. She didn’t cooperate with deputies throughout their interaction, eventually being forcefully placed in handcuffs before being taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
All that is troubling enough, but in tandem with Lopez’s arrest Feb. 27 for alcohol intoxication in a public place, there is no justification for Lopez choosing to remain a viable candidate for the 20th District seat in the state House.
That position is currently held by state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, and Lopez is facing Republican Kevin Jackson in the GOP primary.
Understandably, the Warren County Republican Party wasted no time distancing itself from Lopez following last weekend’s events.
“The details surrounding the most recent arrest of Leanette Lopez are shocking and unacceptable,” the Warren County Republican Party said in an email to the Daily News. “She should immediately suspend her candidacy for state representative.”
At this point, there is little argument to the contrary. While the accusations against Lopez technically don’t preclude her from pursuing elected office, they certainly do cast serious doubt on her fitness for the role of state representative. At least over the past several weeks, Lopez – who identifies herself as a Christian recording artist and minister – has hardly shown that she is ready to handle the responsibility of representing the 20th District in Frankfort.
We do not know the personal circumstances that led to a pair of alcohol-related arrests in a little more than a month, and it is not our business to speculate on the nature of Lopez’s relationship with alcohol. If she has a problem she is struggling to control, then we sincerely hope she seeks the help she needs.
That said, it is not necessary to know what Lopez is dealing with privately now that these instances have occurred publicly. Based solely on the publicly known details of the accusations, we are convinced Lopez is in no position to continue to ask the public to trust her to perform a job as vital as state representative. We urge Lopez to step aside.