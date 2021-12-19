During any community’s collective journey, calamitous moments inevitably will come. Instances when the concept of togetherness is acutely tested. It is in these bleak times – when lives are lost or shattered, when things that once seemed permanent are, within a few tragic minutes, simply gone – that the true character of a place is revealed.
The unfathomably powerful blast of nature that crashed into Bowling Green in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 was, in the grand scheme of things, exceptionally brief. But in their relatively short stay, the tornadoes deposited a breathtaking and heartbreaking snarl of death, injury, destruction and chaos that is now forever woven into the fabric of Bowling Green and Warren County.
There were no silver linings in the menacing clouds that strafed our city in the blackness of night. There are, however, countless reasons to celebrate the toughness and rectitude this community has displayed in every moment since. Immediately, thousands who were unharmed ventured into their neighborhoods to aid those who were. Numerous first responders, medical workers, utility workers, government officials, charity organizations, volunteers and others have toiled ceaselessly for more than a week, concerned only with providing assistance where it is required.
We cannot know every act of heroism, selflessness or kindness that has occurred. Many who deserve recognition will never get it, as the breadth of the disaster makes it impossible to document every story. But because so many of those people are out there, our community is perhaps as together as ever, even as parts of our city are ripped apart.
We say this fully aware that some among us have not risen to the occasion. Reports of looting and theft in the aftermath of the storm have been infuriating, but – thankfully – also relatively limited in frequency. Law enforcement obviously has higher priorities, but we do hope that any perpetrators who are captured are dealt with as harshly as the courts allow. The same goes for those who engage in what surely will be a recurring problem in the coming weeks: scammers who descend on damaged neighborhoods offering repairs or contract work, with the sole intention of separating desperate people from their money.
It is a sad fact that bad actors are unavoidable in moments such as this. But we are comforted by the knowledge that the creeps and cretins are being drowned out by the overwhelming flow of goodness and goodwill.
Our prayer now is for this positive energy to persist. Thousands of our friends and neighbors will need help for a long time, stretching well beyond the point when those who were less severely affected begin to settle back into normalcy. Our community must remain mindful of the challenges faced by so many in the months, and even years, to come.
Often, when someone asks what makes Bowling Green and Warren County special, the answer references something superficial, or maybe something about what this place is like in good times. But we are reminded there’s another way to respond: When times are bad, Bowling Green and Warren County is an especially special place, because its real character is not an aesthetic quality. It is a human quality, and one that is remarkably resilient – even when confronted by astonishingly destructive forces.
May God bless Bowling Green, Mayfield, Dawson Springs and everywhere else in Kentucky that is forever changed by the tragedies of Dec. 10 and 11. And may we all recover, rebuild and reemerge even stronger than before.