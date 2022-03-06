With its latest infusion of taxpayer funding from the federal government, Amtrak’s leaders are eyeing expansion. And Bowling Green – with its wonderful location between Louisville and Nashville – appears in position to perhaps regain passenger train service.
The Daily News’ Wes Swietek explored that possibility in a story last weekend, and many social media users who linked to the story from our Facebook page appeared immediately ready to hear “ALL ABOARD!”
“That would be great!” one said.
“Be a cool way to get to Nashville, Louisville, St. Louis or otherwise.”
“I remember riding Amtrak from BG to Louisville back in the 1970s. Would be great!”
“This would be MOST EXCELLENT!!”
“Yes yes yes!!”
But let us tap the brakes on this for a moment.
First, and most important, the effort to return such service to Bowling Green is in its infancy, though it has gained recent traction.
One fact is that, with about $80 billion to expand passenger rail service in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, Amtrak recently unveiled its Amtrak Connects US plan that calls for new Atlanta to Nashville service. That Amtrak plan in turn led to calls for Nashville to be connected to Louisville, with Bowling Green a logical stop on that proposed line.
“Within the last year or so, there have been articles about a Nashville to Atlanta passenger route getting approved. And more recently about an Indianapolis to Louisville route being considered. So it seemed natural that this would be the perfect time to promote a Louisville to Nashville route, connecting Atlanta, Nashville, Louisville and Indianapolis, which would put Bowling Green right in the middle,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.
Bowling Green lost passenger rail service back in 1979 when the “Floridian” service was a casualty of Amtrak’s inability to make money and federal budget cuts, and we believe due diligence is in order before we could fully push for Amtrak’s return.
It is well known that Amtrak has been bleeding cash for decades and has needed massive government subsidies to stay afloat. Even its relatively profitable Northeast Corridor line necessitates government funds to cover capital costs, while most other routes are simply nonviable economically, Bloomberg News reported in 2021.
Amtrak must find ways to consistently deliver profits, and stop being such a drain on the taxpayers, before we could fully endorse a return to service in Bowling Green or any expansion to other cities.
All those new routes Amtrak is planning would need maintenance and repairs in perpetuity, and most would need more personnel – “an estimated 26,000 permanent jobs,” Amtrak said in 2021. The people of Rockland, Maine, (another city mentioned as possible expansion site) may welcome the train coming to town, Bloomberg noted in an editorial, yet Congress could buy every local household there an electric car for about $98 million, a comparative steal.
Pivoting away for a moment from dollars and cents, we noted earlier that social media and other online chatter appeared to largely support efforts to bring Amtrak back to Bowling Green, but we get the sinking feeling that we were in a similar situation just a few short years ago.
We and many, many others were excited in 2016 when it was announced that commercial air service was coming back to Bowling Green after 40 years. From local officials, social media users and others, Contour’s arrival in Bowling Green generated many of the same positive comments that are now being made about Amtrak.
By 2018, however, Contour said it would no longer operate out of Bowling Green as local ticket-buying support didn’t keep that service afloat.
In business and elsewhere, years of experience have shown us that what looks good on paper or on social media might not add up in real life. Losing Contour was a punch in the gut for Bowling Green, and we don’t want to feel that pain again.
Today, with a new possibility on the horizon, we certainly do not wish to immediately slam the door on Amtrak. But – again – we do hope that due diligence is given before we start promoting and celebrating something that may just be a pipe dream.