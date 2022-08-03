Lost River Cave’s website bills itself as a cultural and natural landmark for Warren County, and we 100% agree.
In the county’s early days, the site hosted several mills with different operators and production goals. By the early to mid-1900s, it was the scene of a nightclub along the well-traveled Dixie Highway – now U.S. 31-W. Today, it’s the centerpiece of a 72-acre park that offers activities and events that utilize natural and man-made features.
That’s quite a history, and thousands of visitors each year enjoy the splendid beauty of this place. But with a longtime problem again raising its ugly head, it’s time to find a solution and take any steps necessary to solve any possible threats to such a beloved community asset.
For years, soap suds have been seen in the cave after rainfall, but with local, state and federal officials unable to pinpoint a cause the problem has only gotten worse. Last month, Lost River Cave Executive Director Rho Lansden said the suds appeared out of nowhere, without any precipitation precursor or other obvious cause.
The suds forced the temporary closure of Lost River Cave, and Lansden voiced her growing frustration to the Daily News. Visitors to the cave must be turned away each time the suds issue arises, and cave and watershed wildlife might not survive the influx of chemicals, she noted.
“This has been an ongoing problem for years and it’s going to stop,” she said. “We’ve reported it often enough and we need a resolution. The community deserves answers.”
Maybe, finally, those answers will be forthcoming.
Days after the latest suds incident, the city of Bowling Green said it plans to conduct a more “exhaustive and precise” groundwater study at Lost River Cave with Western Kentucky University.
Matt Powell, the city of Bowling Green’s environmental manager, said the study will aim to “provide a much deeper understanding of the nature of the issue and potential sources.”
He said the city is working to find regulatory partners to help fund the expensive study, which will focus on obtaining more specific data by getting a gradient of the groundwater, which will more accurately pinpoint which areas have higher concentrations of chemicals.
Powell told the Daily News it is “very unlikely” that household quantities of surfactants could produce the volume and consistency of suds Lost River Cave is experiencing. The culprit is likely one or more industries in the watershed, he said.
“To be perfectly blunt,” Powell said, “we don’t have a really strong handle on what we’re dealing with.”
We see that as a real problem. It’s impossible to accurately forecast potential risks to the cave and surrounding area if we don’t even fully understand the issue.
While we concede science can be confusing and even tricky at times, we contend it’s past time to utilize any and all necessary steps to find answers.
If this new study pinpoints the cause, that will be the best-case scenario for where we find ourselves at this point. If a local industry is found to be acting illegally in its discharges, necessary penalties must be levied. But if the new study doesn’t find the cause, local, state and federal officials need to look even deeper and find other potential solutions.
For too long, Lost River Cave has been searching for answers. It’s time for those who love the cave – and the community at large – to get them.