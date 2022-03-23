It’s no secret that Region 4 – and the Bowling Green-Warren County area in particular – is one of the state’s hot zones for boys’ and girls’ high school basketball. And that status was illustrated anew over the past couple of weeks.
We’ll start with Sunday’s announcement that Bowling Green High School senior guard Turner Buttry was named Mr. Basketball, the state’s top individual honor – and one that had not been won by a Region 4 player in 20 seasons. (Glasgow’s Brandon Stockton won in 2002, and Bowling Green’s Josh Carrier the year prior.)
Buttry, an Eastern Kentucky signee, averaged 23.5 points per game in his final campaign, leading a young Purples’ squad to a 26-7 record and a runner-up finish in the Region 4 Tournament.
“I’m going to be honest, it is everything to me ... ,” Buttry said. “It was something I never actually thought I would be in the race for.
“I worked so hard and I am so glad I won this award. I’m not going to be satisfied, but I am going to enjoy it for a little bit.”
The other big news over the weekend came courtesy of the team that eliminated Buttry and BGHS from the Region 4 Tournament: Warren Central. The Dragons unleashed an epic run to the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 state championship game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, ultimately falling 43-42 to No. 1 George Rogers Clark.
That the No. 5 Dragons, who finished 29-4, had enough left in the tank to push the state’s top team to the brink is beyond impressive. On Twitter, Daily News sports reporter Micheal Compton called Warren Central’s path to the title game a “gauntlet,” and there’s probably no better word for it.
After opening the Sweet 16 with an overtime victory over No. 2 Male, the Dragons rallied to beat Murray in the quarterfinals. That set up a meeting early Saturday against No. 3 Covington Catholic, and the Dragons’ 61-58 victory propelled them into Saturday night’s final against GRC.
“They are tough, have always been tough,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We had a chance to win it. We ran out of gas a little bit tonight. Three games in 24 hours is tough. You have to have toughness to do that. We knocked off the No. 2 team and No. 3 team and were that close to beating the No. 1 team, so we have nothing to hang our heads about.”
Last, but not least, we highlight the postseason success of the Bowling Green Lady Purples, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the Girls’ Sweet 16 earlier this month, where their season ended with a 29-8 record and a Region 4 championship.
Taken all together, the achievements of all these teams and players stand as clear reminders that southcentral Kentucky remains one of the state’s top areas for high school basketball. We congratulate them all for their successes.