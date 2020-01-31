What we have witnessed across the country through the years in school shootings – most recently in Kentucky, the fatal shooting in 2018 in Marshall County – is disturbing and shows the need to deal with the shooter or shooters before they harm our children.
We believe the solution to protecting our kids in school, where they should always be safe, is having armed police officers at all times school is in session. A police officer’s job is to protect us and they are highly trained to take out an active shooter quickly.
Because we don’t want to see any more shootings in our state such as the one in Marshall County – where two students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed and more than a dozen others were injured – we must make sure that armed police officers are in the schools, ready to take down the shooter or shooters.
This is why we are 100 percent behind legislation that just cleared the Kentucky Senate that would require that police officers be armed when assigned to schools.
Senators voted 34-1 this week to send the bill to the House. Last year’s sweeping school safety initiative did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.
The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers – known as school resource officers – be armed.
State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, the bill’s lead sponsor, said Monday that students deserve the same type of protection given lawmakers at the state Capitol.
“If we are protected by those who are sworn law enforcement officers with a firearm, would we not want the same for our children in Kentucky public schools?” Wise asked.
Wise couldn’t be more correct.
Our kids and their parents need to know that they will be protected at school from someone who aims to cause harm.
This is solid legislation that is most worthy of passage. Any reasonable measure to protect our kids in school should be implemented, which is why we urge the House to pass this legislation in a timely manner and for Gov. Andy Beshear to sign into law without hesitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.