Coronavirus vaccinations began this week in the United States.
The magnitude of that sentence cannot be overstated. For perhaps the first time since the spring, there is finally reason to feel optimistic that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is entering its final stage in the U.S. And while there are months to go before vaccines reach enough Americans to truly put these dark days behind us, this week will certainly be marked as a momentous occasion in our nation’s history.
Around the nation – including at The Medical Center at Bowling Green – health workers began receiving Pfizer vaccinations Monday in the earliest stages of the national rollout. Some questions remain unanswered, of course, such as how smoothly the national distribution will occur, the timing of vaccine availability to broader populations and whether vaccines are as effective in public use as they apparently were in the trial phase. Still, the arrival of the first coronavirus vaccine means that arguably the most significant hurdle has been cleared.
The speed with which this vaccine was developed and approved is nothing short of a medical and bureaucratic miracle, and credit is due to each segment of the Trump administration that endeavored to quickly secure the emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. As national COVID deaths continue to mount – the U.S. death toll has now passed 300,000 – and businesses across the country remain either limited or locked down, every single day matters.
It now becomes incumbent on all Americans to collectively cross the finish line. The arrival of this vaccine, as historic as it is, does not mean the pandemic is over. The coronavirus will continue to dominate and disrupt our daily lives for coming months, and many more people will fall ill and die. We must remain committed to simple safety practices for the foreseeable future: Even though we can begin to see the edge of the forest, we are not nearly yet out of the woods.
“Now is not the time to let our guard down. While the arrival of the vaccine is a game-changer in the fight against this pandemic, we recognize that the delivery of subsequent vaccines for the general public will take time over several months,” Med Center Health President and CEO Connie Smith said in a statement Monday. “We all must continue to wear a mask, practice proper hygiene and keep socially distant.”
Due to existing health conditions, some Americans will be advised against receiving the vaccine. Others will choose not to be vaccinated for less legitimate reasons. But we encourage all who are medically able to receive the vaccine to do so as soon as it becomes available to them. For many of us, that day will be weeks and months away, but it will eventually come.
The sooner that a wide swath of our population is vaccinated against the virus, the sooner our society and economy can begin to reclaim the normalcy that now seems like such a distant memory – and even more importantly, the sooner we can escape the pandemic’s terrible wake of sickness and death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.