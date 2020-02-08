There are about 1 in 59 children who’ve been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Growing up, they might benefit from an inclusive school culture, a teaching climate that rewards creativity and school discipline practices that actually teach students how to behave, instead of exclusively focusing on their mistakes.
If they attend Western Kentucky University, they can also take advantage of the Kelly Autism Program’s Circle of Support, which offers college students with autism mentoring, socialization and mental health counseling, among other services.
But when those students graduate and get jobs, the workplace is rarely as welcoming. That’s where a laudable new grant initiative headed up by WKU Public Broadcasting comes in.
The public broadcasting service was recently included among an elite group of recipients awarded a $246,863 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to expand its project for boosting the inclusive of individuals with autism in the workforce.
With the grant, project directors Molly Swietek and David Brinkley, director of WKU Public Broadcasting, hope to create a model that businesses and organizations across the country can use for achieving that goal.
“I think there’s just a general lack of knowledge” among employers when it comes to ASD inclusion, Swietek said.
To combat that, there will be several symposiums with area employers to explore ASD workforce inclusion and public broadcasting station leaders across the country with will work with the project team to make ASD inclusion their own priority.
WKU is particularly well-positioned to lead on this issue, given a separate but related project, Brinkley said in a recent WKU news release.
“In 2017, we established the Brinkley Student Employment Fellowship program, which provides WKU students with ASD the opportunity to gain valuable job training and workforce development skills in the areas of television and radio production; engineering; marketing; community engagement; and general administrative duties,” Brinkley said in the release.”
Each year, WKU Public Broadcasting employs about 40 students, including its Brinkley fellows.
“(We) train them in all facets of public media services. With the tremendous support of WKU and CPB, we’re able to enhance our mission to serve the public in innovative and impactful ways,” he said in the release.
In our booming economy, when many local employers express concern about a qualified labor shortage, it’s counterproductive to turn away talented applicants who can do the job with a few simple accommodations.
We understand that employers may in fact want to hire individuals with autism, but they may not know where to start and how to properly support them on the job.
In our view, this is what a public university should be engaged in – elevating the communities they exist within.
We think WKU President Timothy Caboni put it best in describing this grant effort.
“Through this grant, not only will students with ASD be educated in what’s expected of them in the workforce, the workforce will be educated in the value of these students,” he said.
