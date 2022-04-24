It’s impossible to overstate the significance of Envision AESC’s recent announcement that it will build a $2 billion, 3 million-square-foot battery plant on 512 acres in the Kentucky Transpark.
The economic impact of this project – which is expected to eventually create 2,000 jobs – will be felt far beyond Bowling Green and Warren County, as evidenced by the high-profile announcement led by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort. It is the second-largest business investment in Kentucky history – behind, interestingly enough, another battery-manufacturing operation being established by Ford Motor Co. in Hardin County that could employ as many as 5,000 people.
On the whole, this is clearly excellent news for southcentral Kentucky, where the business and financial landscape will be forever altered. So too, of course, will come change to this region’s infrastructure, land-use priorities and overall way of life, putting the onus on this area’s leaders and institutions to carefully and thoughtfully manage growth and development in the coming years.
The challenges facing our officials are good ones to have, but they are challenges nonetheless. Among them: In an area already experiencing a housing crunch, where and how do we make room for hundreds, and potentially thousands, of new residents and their families? Is Interstate 65 – already one of the busiest highways for commercial traffic in the nation – ready to handle the addition of two enormous manufacturing operations located less than 80 miles apart? Are our utilities and other public services prepared to cover a relatively rapid influx of people and the metropolitan area’s ever-expanding footprint?
We know we aren’t the first to ask these (and many other) questions, and we have faith that our leadership is already at work to solve these conundrums. The stakes are simply too high for them not to do so. If handled properly, the transformations to come will be nothing but positive for this region and beyond, setting up Kentucky for many prosperous decades ahead.
Some, of course, will undoubtedly decry the continued evaporation of Bowling Green’s “small-town” history. We understand and respect such opinions, but we are disinclined to view such a tremendous gain for this region through the lens of what might be lost. Yes, within a few years Bowling Green and Warren County will look and feel much bigger and busier than it did just a few decades ago. But we are confident that the soul of our communities will endure, and that we will adjust and adapt to change just as deftly as we have throughout this ongoing era of tremendous growth.
Ultimately, all existing and future residents of southcentral Kentucky must be flexible, patient and willing to embrace change. If we collectively have the correct mindset, our future can be immeasurably bright.