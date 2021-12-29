Although rebuilding and recovering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes remains the top priority locally, other important projects are progressing in the area – including one intended to draw travelers along Interstate 65 into Bowling Green.
In recent days, installation of lettering has started on the large stone walls built near the Carter Sims Road bridge over I-65, which constitutes the “southern gateway” portion of the “BeautifI-65” project spearheaded by Operation PRIDE founder Johnny Webb. Ultimately, the entire complex – with flags, lighting and backlit wording welcoming visitors to “Bowling Green,” “Warren County Kentucky” and “Western Kentucky University” – will provide an eye-catching entrance into our city. A similar “northern gateway” will be established later near exit 30.
The two gateways are the most auspicious aspects of the overall BeautifI-65 endeavor, which has spruced up each of Bowling Green’s five interchanges with new trees and flowers and black wood fencing.
In all, the $3 million project – which includes more than $2.5 million raised privately to date – has certainly improved the visual qualities of the city’s entranceways. Webb acknowledges there is more work to do in order to obtain all the funding necessary to complete the project, but in the wake of the tornadoes, he is pausing those efforts in order for donors to direct money toward more immediate local needs.
Still, although BeautifI-65 was initially and primarily intended to entice travelers into Bowling Green, Webb believes the project can also have a positive impact as the city works its way back from the natural disaster.
“I hope when this is completed it will give the people of Bowling Green something to be proud of,” said Webb, a former Bowling Green mayor.
We believe that it will, and while BeautifI-65 is – appropriately so – not the main focus in Bowling Green these days, we are happy to see what it has achieved so far and look forward to enjoying the finished product.