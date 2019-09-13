By itself, the recent announcement that Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake is expanding its Bowling Green brake manufacturing operation and adding up to 100 jobs may not sound like an economy-changing development.
But when you consider the history of Bendix Spicer since it first opened a Bowling Green plant in 2007, it’s apparent that this is a company that has had and will continue to have a significant impact on the local economy.
A joint venture between Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Dana Commercial Vehicle Products, Bendix Spicer had what company Chief Operating Officer Carlos Hungria called “humble beginnings” in Bowling Green’s South Industrial Park.
Those beginnings were in a 187,000-square-foot factory that employed a little more than 100 people and produced 23,000 air disc brakes in 2009.
The groundbreaking this month for a 130,000-square-foot expansion of that factory will give Bendix Spicer a 432,000-square-foot operation that will run three shifts and employ close to 500 people.
Those are impressive numbers, but perhaps more impressive is the productivity of a plant that has captured an increasing share of the commercial brake market over the years. When Bendix Spicer announced an expansion in 2014, its leadership indicated the company’s market share had grown from 25 percent to more than 50 percent.
Such an increase can only be the result of producing quality products, which this subsidiary of Germany-based Knorr-Bremse seems to be doing. Making brakes for such customers as General Motors, Peterbilt Motors, Blue Bird Corp. and Volvo Trucks North America, Bendix Spicer has increased its production exponentially and now makes more than 700,000 brake systems annually.
Such growth means increased revenue for Bendix Spicer, but it also means more job opportunities both for the brake manufacturer and for the construction crews working on the $65 million expansion.
And Bendix Spicer isn’t content to simply add square footage, equipment and production lines.
As part of this latest expansion, the company is adding an on-site medical clinic and wellness center for its employees, who will also benefit from 100 new parking spaces.
What’s more, the company is incorporating energy efficiencies that can benefit its employees and the environment.
“The expanded Bowling Green site will incorporate green building guidelines, an energy-efficient infrastructure and zero waste planning as essential elements in the construction plans. The building will adhere to Bendix’s strict environmental and sustainability requirements and be an even safer and healthier place for our team members,” said Maria Gutierrez, Bendix director of corporate responsibility and sustainability.
Such extras can only further enhance worker productivity, something Bendix Spicer Plant Manager Wade Watson acknowledged in a company news release.
“Our manufacturing operations have benefited from the teamwork, commitment and dedication of our employees,” Watson said. “We are eagerly anticipating the expanded site, supported by enhanced engineering resource capability, which will provide the capacity to help keep up with customer demand for our air disc brake products.”
Likewise, we anticipate the continued growth of Bendix Spicer, a company that has proven to be a great corporate citizen and an important part of Bowling Green’s continued economic growth.
