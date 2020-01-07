It always inspires us when we see people go out of their way to help others in need, many times when they’ve never met the people who they are helping. We hear a lot in our community and throughout the state about people doing good deeds for others who are often total strangers.
It really says a lot about the character of the people who perform these selfless acts to help others.
We witnessed one of these selfless acts Saturday, when more than 400 people braved cold, rainy weather to participate in the ninth annual Frozen 4-mile run to help raise funds for Colton Erwin, a senior at Metcalfe County High School. Erwin, 18, was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma Oct. 7. Erwin began chemotherapy Nov. 13.
Erwin was on hand at Ephram White Park to watch the runners in the bitter cold, doing all they could to help him. Among those supporting Erwin, who is a student-athlete, was fellow Metcalfe County athlete and 2019’s Frozen 4 beneficiary McKinley Crain, who participated in the 2-mile walk portion of the event.
“I’m very grateful for all of these people doing it,” Erwin said as he watched racers cross the finish line. “It really shows how much people care and how much good we can do in the world.”
This had to mean a great deal to Erwin to see that many people come out and help raise money to aid his battle against cancer.
We applaud each one of these individuals who came out Saturday and helped raise funds for Erwin. Hopefully, it will go a long way toward lightening the load on his family’s pocketbook with the money that was raised while also raising Erwin’s spirits quite a bit, knowing so many people care about him and his struggle with this illness.
