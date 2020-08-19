It’s getting rarer and rarer these days to find little if any bipartisanship in government.
Day after day, we read or watch as politicians attack one another, often looking like little children in doing so, over petty issues. It’s really sad to say the least because when we elect these politicians to go to their statehouses or to Congress, we watch them promise one thing to us in person and get to our nation’s capital and instead of working for those who voted them in they play partisan games that benefit no one but themselves and their party.
Sure, there are some politicians who take the high road on both sides of the aisle regarding playing political partisan games and they deserve to be applauded for doing so.
Bipartisanship is so rare, when we do see it we believe it deserves to be praised.
This is why we are praising Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Micheal Adams for putting their political differences aside and working together for betterment of all Kentuckians.
On Friday, Beshear and Adams announced a bipartisan agreement to allow Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote in the November general election while protecting their health during the ongoing global pandemic.
The bipartisan agreement allows for more time and options to vote in the election Nov. 3.
Because of this bipartisan effort, more in-person voting locations will be available and there will be better options for those worried about going to a voting booth for health reasons and instead mailing in their votes.
Kentuckians concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 can request a ballot by mail. An online portal will launch within the week to allow Kentuckians to request a ballot by mail. Ballots can be requested through the portal through Oct. 9, and through traditional means after.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 6. Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will determine these locations.
Early voting will also go on as usual but with safer precautions this year. Beginning Oct. 13, three weeks before the election, every work day between Oct. 13 and Election Day, and every Saturday for at least four hours, every county clerk will provide a location for safe in-person voting. Early voting is not absentee voting – anyone can vote early for any reason.
We believe the bipartisan agreement also helps with Election Day voting and helping with voter identification as well during this pandemic.
With an ongoing pandemic, this was a much-needed move for safer voting practices in November, especially for those who are at a higher risk of catching the virus.
Because of this bipartisan effort, people who really want to vote in the November election can still do so but with options that are more practical and safer for them.
We commend Beshear and Adams for working together, putting politics aside and doing what was right for Kentuckians regarding the upcoming election.
