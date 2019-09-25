Gov. Matt Bevin has taken a lot of heat recently about his use of state-owned, taxpayer-funded aircraft for business trips.
Late Thursday, Bevin’s office released a log disclosing the purposes of his official trips on state-owned aircraft. Bevin’s office said the disclosure goes beyond what Kentucky law requires.
The log shows the purposes for more than 140 flights Bevin has taken as governor. The reasons include business recruitment, policy conferences, community forums and meetings with White House officials. The log also included reimbursements for unofficial trips. Bevin’s office said the law does not require that the purpose of unofficial travel be disclosed, but records can be accessed to show the flight destination, cost and name of who reimbursed the state.
Bevin’s critics called the list a stunt and said it failed to document trips taken on state aircraft by the governor for political purposes and other reasons unrelated to his duties as governor.
“Since the start of our administration, we have been 100 percent committed to financial integrity and to ensuring that we are good stewards of taxpayer resources,” Bevin said in a statement.
We believe Bevin did the right thing by handing over these documents, especially since a 1995 state law clearly shows that he doesn’t have to.
His handing over this log was not good enough for his Democratic opponent for governor, Attorney General Andy Beshear, and his buddies at the Kentucky Democratic Party.
“The governor needs to stop hiding the ball and show Kentuckians the respect they deserve,” Kentucky Democratic Party spokeswoman Marisa McNee said in a statement. “This is our plane and we deserve straight-forward answers about where he is flying it and why, including all personal and political travel.”
We believe Bevin gave Kentuckians and the KDP straightforward answers when, once again, he didn’t have to do so.
What is very interesting about the Beshear campaign trying to make an issue out of this is the hypocrisy involved in it.
The Lexington Herald-Leader noted that in 2011, then-Gov. Steve Beshear, Andy Beshear’s father, refused to disclose why he took certain trips on the state plane that were reimbursed by the Kentucky Democratic Party. Andy Beshear took trips on the state plane when his father was governor, including a trip to the Final Four, the newspaper reported. Bevin supporters said Friday that Andy Beshear was being hypocritical by attacking Bevin on the matter.
Beshear and the KDP are being very hypocritical when it comes to this matter. It appears it was OK with Andy Beshear and the KDP when his dad didn’t disclose why he took certain trips when he was governor.
Anyone who has watched politics for a long period of time must see through the hypocrisy here. To us, this shows a campaign that is running scared and is throwing all it can at Bevin in a last-ditch attempt to win the governorship in less than 50 days.
Bevin showed clear transparency Thursday when he released this log of flights he’s been on. The same cannot be said of Andy Beshear’s father.
This is the height of hypocrisy, and we believe Andy Beshear – who was elected to his current position in 2015 by a little more than 2,000 votes in large part due to his father’s name – and the KDP know it is.
