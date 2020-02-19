No candidate for public office should be doing any business with a political consultant who allegedly took part in violating state or federal campaign finance laws.
From a public relations and ethical standpoint, the optics are bad to have a political consultant on a candidate’s payroll who allegedly took part in violating these campaign finance laws.
In Kentucky, we have a political consultant, Jonathan Hurst, who was targeted in an FBI probe and later served as a key witness against former Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan. In exchange for immunity from prosecution, Hurst testified in a trial last summer that Lundergan made improper payments in the campaigns of his daughter, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, in 2011 and 2015 by giving money to Hurst that was not reported on Grimes’ campaign finance filings. Lundergan was found guilty of 10 finance charges and is awaiting sentencing.
While Hurst was given immunity from federal prosecution, he could still be charged with violating state campaign finance laws.
In our opinion, this man is tarnished.
Gov. Andy Beshear is of the same mind and is urging fellow Democrats in Frankfort not to use Hurst’s services in any upcoming campaigns.
Beshear has said he is drawing an ethical line regarding Hurst and will not raise money for any candidate who uses Hurst as a consultant in 2020.
Our hats go off to Beshear for being a leader in his role as governor and publicly coming out and urging those in his party to not use Hurst for any campaigns. It is a wise choice not to raise any money for any candidate who use Hurst’s services as a consultant.
You’d think those in his party would also agree that Hurst is dirty and wouldn’t do business with him as well, but judging from some of their comments it seems they’re not on the same page as Beshear.
House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, has said she will not tell members of her caucus to cut ties with Hurst.
“I have delivered the governor’s message on this matter to the caucus, and as I have said before, I do not believe it is my role to tell candidates whom they hire for their campaigns,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Right now, our caucus is focused on moving Governor Beshear’s and our agenda forward during this legislative session.”
Jenkins, who has long used Hurst as a consultant and paid his consulting company $1,975 as recently as Nov. 30, said she is running unopposed in 2020 and has “no need for a political consultant in that capacity.”
Jenkins did not respond when asked if that meant she had severed her ties with Hurst.
Three members who face potentially tight races in 2020 – Rep. Jim Glenn, D-Owensboro; Rep. Maria Sorolis, D-Louisville; and Rep. Terri Branham Clark, D-Cattlesburg – said last week they haven’t had time to consider whether they should stop using Hurst. Phone calls to five other candidates who used Hurst in 2016 and 2018 went unanswered.
It looks like to us Jenkins and her colleagues are trying to have it both ways when it comes to Hurst, which is really unfortunate and very telling about their judgment.
Those who are up for reelection this year would be wise to consider the optics of using a person who admitted to participating in a violation of campaign finance laws. They should also think about how it would look for their campaign if they retained his services and he gets indicted on state charges during the campaign.
It wouldn’t look good at all and could do considerable damage to the candidate or candidates who decide to use his services.
Beshear is right to tell his own party to stay away from this man and not to use his services for campaigns. He is showing leadership through his actions and we commend him for doing so and are hopeful that his party heeds his message.
