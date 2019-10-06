For the past week and a half, all the country has heard is about how the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are planning to impeach President Donald Trump.
The Democrats in Congress have been talking about impeaching Trump since Election Day 2016. Never mind that he won the election through the Electoral College by far more than the 270 votes needed. Never mind that he won several battleground states where his opponent, Hillary Clinton, hardly campaigned because she felt entitled to win them. And never mind that in Clinton, Democrats chose an all-around horrible candidate in that election.
Since 2016, the national Democratic Party has become very bitter and vicious. Instead of working on a day-to-day basis for their constituents as they were elected to do, they’ve spent the past three years trying to impeach Trump.
They had their hopes set on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which turned up no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Their hopes were dashed, but they continued throwing mud at Trump, hoping it would stick, and it hasn’t.
Now, Nancy Pelosi and company have begun a formal impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House to investigate whether Trump abused his power while speaking with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A White House-released transcript of that phone conversation revealed that Trump mentioned to Zelenskiy possibly investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for dealings Biden had with Ukraine when he was vice president in 2016.
It’s obviously the Democrats’ prerogative to pursue impeachment, but we personally think it will be backfire on them in the 2020 election. Also, the likelihood of the Republican-controlled Senate removing Trump from office seems to us highly unlikely given the information we know now.
Essentially, this is a purely political show to drum up their base for 2020 and at the same time will cost American taxpayers millions of dollars in the process.
We will just sit and wait to see where the chips might fall, but one thing we do find interesting is that there are three gubernatorial races this fall, including one in Kentucky, and all three Democratic candidates seem scared to death to voice their opinions on impeachment.
One of those candidates is Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Just as in the races in Mississippi and Louisiana, Beshear is running in a deep-red state with a Republican governor and a Republican-controlled legislature. Beshear is also running in a state that Trump won with more than 62 percent of the vote.
It’s no secret that Beshear’s political views are in lockstep with those of the national Democratic Party. He is pro-choice, a very unpoular position to take in Kentucky; he has voiced support for Clinton; voiced his continued support of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare; has said Kentucky does not need legislation outlawing sanctuary cities and has said this election is a referendum on “the negative policies of Donald Trump.”
The latter comment will likely come back to bite him in a commonwealth where Trump is so popular – and it should, because words have consequences.
Beshear has mentioned Trump several times during this race, but again, why is he so quiet on impeachment? Beshear has been asked repeatedly by reporters and has essentially sidestepped the issue, because while he is very much aligned with the national Democratic Party and probably does favor impeachment, he’s not going to say so in hopes of attracting Trump voters or moderates he hopes might come his way in this race.
Beshear is trying to have it both ways on this issue and we believe the people of Kentucky see that as well.
